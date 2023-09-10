The Chicago Cubs hope to end their three-game losing run against the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68), on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt (1-8, 6.27 ERA).

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.89 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (1-8, 6.27 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (5-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.

Hendricks will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (1-8) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 68 strikeouts over 74 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.27 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.

Pfaadt has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Pfaadt has put together nine starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

