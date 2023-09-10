When the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers go head to head in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will D'Onta Foreman find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)

Foreman ran for 57.1 yards per game last year. He also scored five TDs.

He took at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games last season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

D'Onta Foreman Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Browns 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Giants 2 9 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 5 49ers 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 19 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 15 118 0 2 27 0 Week 8 @Falcons 26 118 3 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 23 0 2 -2 0 Week 10 Falcons 31 130 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 11 24 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 24 113 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 21 74 0 1 1 0 Week 15 Steelers 10 9 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Lions 21 165 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 13 35 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 12 68 0 0 0 0

