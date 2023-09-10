On Sunday, Eloy Jimenez (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .269 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.

In 71 of 101 games this season (70.3%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has driven home a run in 39 games this year (38.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 38 games this year (37.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 48 .292 AVG .243 .336 OBP .292 .441 SLG .425 16 XBH 17 7 HR 8 30 RBI 25 41/14 K/BB 41/13 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings