The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 55.8% of his 95 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in five games this season (5.3%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Andrus has driven home a run in 22 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 27.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 51
.260 AVG .247
.321 OBP .307
.342 SLG .368
8 XBH 14
2 HR 3
19 RBI 18
30/12 K/BB 28/13
5 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gipson-Long starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.