The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long

Sawyer Gipson-Long TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.

In 55.8% of his 95 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in five games this season (5.3%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Andrus has driven home a run in 22 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 27.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 51 .260 AVG .247 .321 OBP .307 .342 SLG .368 8 XBH 14 2 HR 3 19 RBI 18 30/12 K/BB 28/13 5 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings