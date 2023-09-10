Ian Happ vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ian Happ -- batting .237 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Diamondbacks
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is hitting .243 with 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 89 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 109th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- Happ has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this year (88 of 140), with at least two hits 30 times (21.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has had an RBI in 43 games this season (30.7%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 56 times this season (40.0%), including 15 games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|68
|.232
|AVG
|.255
|.341
|OBP
|.377
|.398
|SLG
|.430
|24
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|33
|78/42
|K/BB
|62/47
|5
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.