Ian Happ -- batting .237 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ is hitting .243 with 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 89 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 109th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
  • Happ has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this year (88 of 140), with at least two hits 30 times (21.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Happ has had an RBI in 43 games this season (30.7%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 56 times this season (40.0%), including 15 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
72 GP 68
.232 AVG .255
.341 OBP .377
.398 SLG .430
24 XBH 26
9 HR 8
38 RBI 33
78/42 K/BB 62/47
5 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
