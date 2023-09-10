Jeimer Candelario vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- .107 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .254 with 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 89th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Candelario has had a hit in 81 of 134 games this season (60.4%), including multiple hits 30 times (22.4%).
- In 15.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 33.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this year (42.5%), including 15 multi-run games (11.2%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|64
|.245
|AVG
|.256
|.333
|OBP
|.331
|.452
|SLG
|.500
|26
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|39
|43/18
|K/BB
|62/22
|1
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.27 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
