Jeimer Candelario -- .107 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is batting .254 with 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 89th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
  • Candelario has had a hit in 81 of 134 games this season (60.4%), including multiple hits 30 times (22.4%).
  • In 15.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Candelario has picked up an RBI in 33.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 57 games this year (42.5%), including 15 multi-run games (11.2%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 64
.245 AVG .256
.333 OBP .331
.452 SLG .500
26 XBH 29
6 HR 14
24 RBI 39
43/18 K/BB 62/22
1 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Pfaadt (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.27 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
