The September 10 matchup between the Chicago Bears (0-0) and Green Bay Packers (0-0) features a standoff at the quarterback position, with Justin Fields and Jordan Love leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We break down all of the important numbers below.

Bears vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Justin Fields 2022 Stats Jordan Love 15 Games Played 4 60.4% Completion % 66.7% 2,242 (149.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 195 (48.8) 17 Touchdowns 1 11 Interceptions 0 1,143 (76.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) -1 (-0.3) 8 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Packers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Packers gave up 371 points, ranking 17th in the league with 21.8 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they ranked 17th in the NFL with 5,721 total yards allowed (336.5 per contest).

When it came to defending the pass, Green Bay's D locked things down last season, as it ranked sixth in the league with 3,349 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranked 11th with 22 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Packers' defense struggled last season, as it ranked 26th in the league with 2,372 rushing yards allowed (139.5 per game).

Defensively, Green Bay ranked eighth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (37.6%) and 13th in red-zone efficiency allowed (53.7%).

Bears Defensive Stats

Last year, the Bears were bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 32nd in the NFL with 463 points given up (27.2 per game). They also ranked 29th in total yards allowed (6,390).

When it came to defending the pass, Chicago's defense was 18th in the NFL with 3,716 passing yards allowed (218.6 per game) and 11th with 22 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Bears ranked 31st in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 157.3, and they ranked 32nd in rushing touchdowns allowed (31).

Defensively, Chicago ranked 28th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 64.5%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it was 32nd (49%).

