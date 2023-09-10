After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Korey Lee At The Plate

Lee has a home run and four walks while hitting .118.

Lee has picked up a hit in three games this season (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Lee has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .063 AVG .167 .167 OBP .250 .063 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 5/2 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings