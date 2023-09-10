Lenyn Sosa vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Sunday, Lenyn Sosa (.444 slugging percentage past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .186 with four doubles, five home runs and a walk.
- In 48.7% of his 39 games this season, Sosa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in five games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Sosa has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (20.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.7%).
- He has scored a run in nine of 39 games so far this season.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.188
|AVG
|.183
|.188
|OBP
|.197
|.304
|SLG
|.367
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|18/0
|K/BB
|14/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 166 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
