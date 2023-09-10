Nick Madrigal vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Nick Madrigal -- .207 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .264 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Madrigal has had a hit in 49 of 82 games this season (59.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.5%).
- He has gone deep in two of 82 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this season (20 of 82), with two or more RBI seven times (8.5%).
- He has scored in 26 of 82 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.254
|AVG
|.276
|.310
|OBP
|.317
|.351
|SLG
|.362
|8
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|16
|12/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|4
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Pfaadt (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.27 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
