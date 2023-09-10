Tim Anderson vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sunday, Tim Anderson and his .190 on-base percentage over his last 10 games lead the Chicago White Sox up against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 24 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 59.8% of his 107 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In 22 games this year (20.6%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|57
|.239
|AVG
|.236
|.274
|OBP
|.286
|.305
|SLG
|.283
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|12
|51/8
|K/BB
|58/16
|3
|SB
|10
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.2 per game).
