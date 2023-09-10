Sunday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (65-77) and the Chicago White Sox (55-87) at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Tigers taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on September 10.

Jesse Scholtens (1-7) gets the start for the White Sox. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Tigers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (33.3%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 22 times in 68 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (582 total).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule