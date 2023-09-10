The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn take the field at Comerica Park against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Tigers are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+110). A 9-run over/under has been listed in the contest.

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -135 +110 9 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

The last 10 White Sox matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in 32, or 33.3%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won 22 of its 68 games, or 32.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 64 of its 141 chances.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-40 27-47 23-30 32-56 41-63 14-23

