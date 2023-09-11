Andrew Benintendi -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.368) and OPS (.700) this season.
  • Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 74.4% of his games this season (96 of 129), with more than one hit 34 times (26.4%).
  • Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (3.9%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.1% of his games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (5.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 68
.286 AVG .255
.354 OBP .314
.396 SLG .345
19 XBH 19
3 HR 2
16 RBI 27
43/24 K/BB 38/22
7 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.16).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (188 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (5.34), 46th in WHIP (1.416), and 39th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.