Andrew Benintendi vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Benintendi -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.368) and OPS (.700) this season.
- Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 74.4% of his games this season (96 of 129), with more than one hit 34 times (26.4%).
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (3.9%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.1% of his games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (5.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|68
|.286
|AVG
|.255
|.354
|OBP
|.314
|.396
|SLG
|.345
|19
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|27
|43/24
|K/BB
|38/22
|7
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.16).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (5.34), 46th in WHIP (1.416), and 39th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
