Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Read More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .259 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (88 of 132), with multiple hits 33 times (25.0%).

In 14.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 68 .261 AVG .257 .323 OBP .308 .441 SLG .428 21 XBH 26 11 HR 8 34 RBI 38 43/15 K/BB 64/16 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings