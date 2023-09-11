The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago in OBP (.361) and total hits (138) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

In 86 of 113 games this year (76.1%) Bellinger has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (35.4%).

In 23 games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.4%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).

Bellinger has driven home a run in 54 games this year (47.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored a run in 63 games this year, with multiple runs 21 times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 53 .313 AVG .324 .356 OBP .367 .555 SLG .546 29 XBH 21 13 HR 12 45 RBI 44 39/16 K/BB 37/16 12 SB 8

Rockies Pitching Rankings