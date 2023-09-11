Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar on Monday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in baseball with 173 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago's .417 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average.

Chicago has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (725 total runs).

The Cubs are ninth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.268).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Wicks (3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Wicks will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Giants W 8-2 Home Jordan Wicks Alex Wood 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Javier Assad Ryne Nelson 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 1-0 Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Joe Mantiply 9/11/2023 Rockies - Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies - Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies - Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson

