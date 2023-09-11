Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .269.

In 70.6% of his 102 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (14.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.2% of his games this season, Jimenez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .292 AVG .245 .336 OBP .296 .441 SLG .429 16 XBH 18 7 HR 8 30 RBI 26 41/14 K/BB 43/14 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings