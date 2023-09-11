Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .125 in his past 10 games, 147 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has eight doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .206.

Sheets has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has had at least one RBI in 20.4% of his games this year (20 of 98), with more than one RBI seven times (7.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (20.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 51 .179 AVG .228 .258 OBP .286 .265 SLG .412 4 XBH 13 3 HR 6 14 RBI 18 28/13 K/BB 25/10 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings