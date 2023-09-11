Ian Happ vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is batting .241 with 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 89 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 88 of 141 games this year (62.4%), including 30 multi-hit games (21.3%).
- He has homered in 15 games this season (10.6%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.5% of his games this year, Happ has driven in at least one run. In 20 of those games (14.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 56 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|68
|.228
|AVG
|.255
|.337
|OBP
|.377
|.392
|SLG
|.430
|24
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|33
|78/42
|K/BB
|62/47
|5
|SB
|8
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.74 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (210 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 28th of the season. He is 6-14 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.09), 48th in WHIP (1.473), and 50th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.