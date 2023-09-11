Jeimer Candelario vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .253 with 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 91st in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- In 60.0% of his 135 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those games (13.3%).
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season (57 of 135), with two or more runs 15 times (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|64
|.267
|AVG
|.256
|.375
|OBP
|.331
|.433
|SLG
|.500
|7
|XBH
|29
|1
|HR
|14
|6
|RBI
|39
|16/11
|K/BB
|62/22
|2
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.74 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 210 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 28th of the season. He is 6-14 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 146 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.09), 48th in WHIP (1.473), and 50th in K/9 (5.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.