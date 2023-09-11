The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is hitting .265 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • In 83 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • In 24.1% of his games this season, Madrigal has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored at least once 26 times this year (31.3%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 38
.255 AVG .276
.311 OBP .317
.350 SLG .362
8 XBH 10
2 HR 0
11 RBI 16
12/5 K/BB 10/5
5 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.74 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 210 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The Rockies are sending Freeland (6-14) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 6-14 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.09), 48th in WHIP (1.473), and 50th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
