Nico Hoerner vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .732, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .391 this season.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Hoerner will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last outings.
- In 73.9% of his games this year (99 of 134), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (33.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 134 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (6.7%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (28.4%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (11.9%).
- He has scored in 48.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.4%.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|62
|.296
|AVG
|.264
|.361
|OBP
|.318
|.411
|SLG
|.368
|20
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|38/21
|K/BB
|41/19
|20
|SB
|16
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.74).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (210 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 28th of the season. He is 6-14 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 146 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.09), 48th in WHIP (1.473), and 50th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
