Seiya Suzuki vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 49 walks while batting .276.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Suzuki has had a hit in 81 of 120 games this year (67.5%), including multiple hits 33 times (27.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 120), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has driven home a run in 40 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 53 of 120 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|63
|.251
|AVG
|.298
|.321
|OBP
|.367
|.409
|SLG
|.515
|19
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|27
|55/21
|K/BB
|63/28
|3
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.74).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 210 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Freeland (6-14 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 28th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.09), 48th in WHIP (1.473), and 50th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
