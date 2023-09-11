Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Wapello County, Iowa? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Iowa This Week

Wapello County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Davis County High School at Cardinal-Eldon High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 11

6:00 PM CT on September 11 Location: Eldon, IA

Eldon, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sigourney Keota High School at Cardinal-Eldon High School