Monday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (55-88) against the Kansas City Royals (44-100) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the White Sox. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 11.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (6-7) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (8-10).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The White Sox have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 21 (53.8%) of those contests.

Chicago is 11-10 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 58.3% chance to win.

Chicago is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 584 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The White Sox's 4.89 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule