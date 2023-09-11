Yan Gomes vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Yan Gomes -- hitting .300 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .269 with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 61 of 100 games this season (61.0%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (21.0%).
- He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.0%.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.281
|AVG
|.256
|.322
|OBP
|.299
|.425
|SLG
|.402
|14
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|24
|34/10
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.74 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 210 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Freeland (6-14 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 28th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.09), 48th in WHIP (1.473), and 50th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
