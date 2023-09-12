The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .368. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.

Benintendi has had a hit in 96 of 129 games this season (74.4%), including multiple hits 34 times (26.4%).

Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (3.9%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (35 of 129), with two or more RBI seven times (5.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 52 games this year (40.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 68 .286 AVG .255 .354 OBP .314 .396 SLG .345 19 XBH 19 3 HR 2 16 RBI 27 43/24 K/BB 38/22 7 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings