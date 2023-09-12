At +12500 as of September 12, the Chicago Bears aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago compiled a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of 10 Bears games last season hit the over.

Chicago ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Bears won only two games at home last season and one on the road.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but just two as an underdog (2-13).

In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields had 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game).

Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

In 17 games with the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (57.1 per game).

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

T.J. Edwards recorded 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +4000 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +650 4 October 1 Broncos - +6600 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +10000 6 October 15 Vikings - +6600 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +3000 10 November 9 Panthers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +2000 16 December 24 Cardinals - +50000 17 December 31 Falcons - +5000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +4000

