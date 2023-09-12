Cody Bellinger -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on September 12 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago in OBP (.360) and total hits (139) this season.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 76.3% of his 114 games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 54 games this season (47.4%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those contests (17.5%).

He has scored in 64 games this season (56.1%), including 21 multi-run games (18.4%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 54 .313 AVG .322 .356 OBP .365 .555 SLG .545 29 XBH 22 13 HR 12 45 RBI 44 39/16 K/BB 37/16 12 SB 8

Rockies Pitching Rankings