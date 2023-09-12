Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (78-67) and the Colorado Rockies (51-92) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-7, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on September 12.

The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (3-3, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chris Flexen (1-7, 7.36 ERA).

Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 8, Rockies 7.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 12.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 79 times this season and won 47, or 59.5%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won seven of its 10 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 64.9% chance to win.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 730 total runs this season.

The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule