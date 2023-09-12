Chris Flexen will start for the Colorado Rockies in the second of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in baseball with 174 total home runs.

Chicago's .418 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cubs are 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average.

Chicago scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (730 total, five per game).

The Cubs' .328 on-base percentage is ninth-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.266).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs are sending Javier Assad (3-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Assad has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Assad will look to prolong a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.5 innings per outing).

In 11 of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Javier Assad Ryne Nelson 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 1-0 Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Joe Mantiply 9/11/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies - Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies - Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates - Home Javier Assad -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.