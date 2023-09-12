How to Watch the Cubs vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Chris Flexen will start for the Colorado Rockies in the second of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 14th in baseball with 174 total home runs.
- Chicago's .418 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cubs are 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average.
- Chicago scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (730 total, five per game).
- The Cubs' .328 on-base percentage is ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.266).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs are sending Javier Assad (3-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Assad has four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Assad will look to prolong a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.5 innings per outing).
- In 11 of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Ryne Nelson
|9/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 1-0
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Zac Gallen
|9/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Merrill Kelly
|9/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Joe Mantiply
|9/11/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
|9/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Chris Flexen
|9/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Ty Blach
|9/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Davies
|9/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Ryne Nelson
|9/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|-
