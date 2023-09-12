Dansby Swanson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rockies.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .251 with 22 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 79 of 131 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.
- He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 42.0% of his games this season (55 of 131), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.277
|AVG
|.226
|.343
|OBP
|.325
|.462
|SLG
|.383
|24
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|9
|41
|RBI
|32
|64/25
|K/BB
|75/35
|1
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.73).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Flexen (1-7) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.36 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .321 against him.
