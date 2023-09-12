On Tuesday, Eloy Jimenez (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .269 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 102 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (39.2%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (12.7%).

He has scored in 38 of 102 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .292 AVG .245 .336 OBP .296 .441 SLG .429 16 XBH 18 7 HR 8 30 RBI 26 41/14 K/BB 43/14 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings