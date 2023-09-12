Eloy Jiménez vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Eloy Jimenez (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .269 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 102 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (39.2%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (12.7%).
- He has scored in 38 of 102 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.292
|AVG
|.245
|.336
|OBP
|.296
|.441
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|26
|41/14
|K/BB
|43/14
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.34), 45th in WHIP (1.416), and 38th in K/9 (7.7).
