Elvis Andrus vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Elvis Andrus (.455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .251.
- In 55.2% of his 96 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In five games this season, he has homered (5.2%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22.9% of his games this year, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (27.1%), including eight multi-run games (8.3%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|52
|.260
|AVG
|.243
|.321
|OBP
|.303
|.342
|SLG
|.362
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|18
|30/12
|K/BB
|30/13
|5
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (8-10) takes the mound for the Royals in his 28th start of the season. He has a 5.34 ERA in 148 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 47th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 45th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
