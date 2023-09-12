On Tuesday, Elvis Andrus (.455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .251.

In 55.2% of his 96 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In five games this season, he has homered (5.2%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 22.9% of his games this year, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (27.1%), including eight multi-run games (8.3%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 52 .260 AVG .243 .321 OBP .303 .342 SLG .362 8 XBH 14 2 HR 3 19 RBI 18 30/12 K/BB 30/13 5 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings