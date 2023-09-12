Gavin Sheets vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (hitting .087 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has eight doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .206.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 44 of 98 games this season (44.9%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (7.1%).
- He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Sheets has had an RBI in 20 games this season (20.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 of 98 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.179
|AVG
|.228
|.258
|OBP
|.286
|.265
|SLG
|.412
|4
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|18
|28/13
|K/BB
|25/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 28th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.34 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 47th, 1.416 WHIP ranks 45th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.