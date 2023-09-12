Jeimer Candelario, with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, September 12 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .253 with 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

In 60.0% of his games this year (81 of 135), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (22.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 135), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 45 games this year (33.3%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (42.2%), including 15 multi-run games (11.1%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 64 .245 AVG .256 .333 OBP .331 .452 SLG .500 26 XBH 29 6 HR 14 24 RBI 39 43/18 K/BB 62/22 1 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings