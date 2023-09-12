On Tuesday, Nico Hoerner (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .390, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .300.

In 74.1% of his 135 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 45 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in nine games this year (6.7%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 38 games this year (28.1%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year (65 of 135), with two or more runs 18 times (13.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 63 .296 AVG .264 .361 OBP .317 .411 SLG .366 20 XBH 19 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 38/21 K/BB 41/19 20 SB 16

Rockies Pitching Rankings