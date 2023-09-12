Seiya Suzuki vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .744 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on September 12 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .275.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 49th in slugging.
- In 67.8% of his games this year (82 of 121), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In 12.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has had an RBI in 40 games this year (33.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 53 of 121 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|64
|.251
|AVG
|.297
|.321
|OBP
|.365
|.409
|SLG
|.510
|19
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|27
|55/21
|K/BB
|63/28
|3
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.73).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (211 total, 1.5 per game).
- Flexen (1-7) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 7.36 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .321 against him.
