Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Dylan Cease, who will start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 4:40 PM ET.

The Royals are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite White Sox (-130). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 4:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -130 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Chicago games have gone under the point total three straight times, and the average total in this span was 8.7 runs.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won 21 of the 39 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (53.8%).

Chicago has a 16-13 record (winning 55.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the White Sox's implied win probability is 56.5%.

Chicago has played in 142 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-70-8).

The White Sox have an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-40 27-48 23-31 32-56 41-64 14-23

