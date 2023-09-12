Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Royals on September 12, 2023
Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday (starting at 4:40 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Cease Stats
- Dylan Cease (6-7) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 30th start of the season.
- He has started 29 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Cease has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.484 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks sixth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|Sep. 5
|5.1
|8
|5
|4
|7
|2
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|6.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|3
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 25
|4.1
|9
|9
|8
|6
|5
|at Rockies
|Aug. 20
|4.2
|8
|5
|5
|6
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 13
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 136 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 46 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He has a .269/.332/.368 slash line so far this season.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 27 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 31 walks and 86 RBI (156 total hits). He has stolen 41 bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.312/.494 so far this year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
