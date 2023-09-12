Yan Gomes vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
On Tuesday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 3-for-4 with three RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with ) against the Rockies.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .275 with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- In 61.4% of his 101 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Gomes has an RBI in 37 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.0%.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.281
|AVG
|.268
|.322
|OBP
|.309
|.425
|SLG
|.411
|14
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|27
|34/10
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 211 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.36 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .321 against him.
