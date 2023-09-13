Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Wednesday at Coors Field against Ty Blach, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 175 total home runs.

Chicago's .418 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (734 total runs).

The Cubs' .328 on-base percentage is ninth-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 17 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-9) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 5.47 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 133 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

Taillon is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

Taillon will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 1-0 Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Joe Mantiply 9/11/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies - Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates - Home Javier Assad - 9/20/2023 Pirates - Home Jameson Taillon Mitch Keller

