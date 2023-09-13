The Chicago Cubs (78-68) and Colorado Rockies (52-92) play on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-9) to the mound, while Ty Blach (2-1) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Cubs vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.47 ERA) vs Blach - COL (2-1, 4.58 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (7-9) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 5.47 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .268.

He has six quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Taillon has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.58, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .312 against him.

Blach has collected two quality starts this year.

Blach will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.7 frames per outing).

In four of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

