When the Chicago White Sox (56-89) and Kansas City Royals (45-101) meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, September 13, Mike Clevinger will get the call for the White Sox, while the Royals will send Steven Cruz to the mound. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (7-7, 3.64 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -155 +130 - 9 BetMGM -150 +125 - 9

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 22 out of the 40 games, or 55%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the White Sox have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The White Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time over the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Royals have won in 37, or 29.8%, of the 124 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 25-63 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

