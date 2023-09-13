The Chicago White Sox (56-89) and Kansas City Royals (45-101) square off on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (7-7) to the mound, while Steven Cruz will get the nod for the Royals.

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (7-7, 3.64 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

The White Sox will hand the ball to Clevinger (7-7) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, a 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.242 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 20 starts, Clevinger has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Mike Clevinger vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 594 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They are batting .242 for the campaign with 144 home runs, 25th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 3-for-21 with a double, a home run and three RBI in six innings this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Cruz

Cruz starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

The 24-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

In five appearances this season, he has a 7.20 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .200 against him.

Steven Cruz vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 600 runs this season (25th in MLB) and are batting .240 collectively with 157 home runs (20th in the league).

