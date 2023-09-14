Today's MLB schedule has lots in store. Among those contests is the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Baltimore Orioles.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know regarding today's MLB action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78) play the Washington Nationals (65-81)

The Nationals will hit the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.272 AVG, 21 HR, 74 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.272 AVG, 21 HR, 74 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.277 AVG, 24 HR, 78 RBI)

PIT Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -163 +138 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (66-79) take on the Cincinnati Reds (76-71)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.237 AVG, 28 HR, 81 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.237 AVG, 28 HR, 81 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.265 AVG, 20 HR, 78 RBI)

DET Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -113 -107 9

The Boston Red Sox (73-72) face the New York Yankees (73-72)

The Yankees will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Thursday at 1:35 PM ET. Click here for a full preview of this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.269 AVG, 30 HR, 94 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.269 AVG, 30 HR, 94 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 65 RBI)

BOS Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -119 -100 9.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (81-64) take on the Miami Marlins (75-71)

The Marlins will hit the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.349 AVG, 7 HR, 64 RBI)

MIA Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -115 -104 8

The New York Mets (67-78) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-71)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 44 HR, 108 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 44 HR, 108 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI)

NYM Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -122 +102 7.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (80-66) take on the Texas Rangers (81-64)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.263 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 24 HR, 87 RBI)

TOR Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -162 +138 8

The Baltimore Orioles (91-54) host the Tampa Bay Rays (90-57)

The Rays will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.324 AVG, 20 HR, 73 RBI)

BAL Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -140 +119 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (56-90) play the Minnesota Twins (76-70)

The Twins will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.268 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI)

Luis Robert (.268 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI) MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.251 AVG, 22 HR, 59 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -183 +154 9.5

The Colorado Rockies (53-92) host the San Francisco Giants (75-71)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.247 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.247 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.288 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)

SF Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -252 +208 10.5

