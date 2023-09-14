Fantasy Football Week 2 QB Rankings
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 2, take a look at our QB rankings below.
Top Fantasy QB heading into Week 2
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Pass Att./Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|27.1
|27.1
|45
|5
|Mac Jones
|Patriots
|24.1
|24.1
|54
|2
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|23
|23
|27
|3
|Anthony Richardson
|Colts
|20.9
|20.9
|37
|10
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|20.9
|20.9
|33
|5
|Deshaun Watson
|Browns
|20.7
|20.7
|29
|5
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Chiefs
|19.5
|19.5
|39
|6
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|17.7
|17.7
|32
|7
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|16.8
|16.8
|29
|3
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|16.5
|16.5
|44
|3
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|16
|16
|34
|8
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|15.2
|15.2
|34
|1
|Sam Howell
|Commanders
|15.2
|15.2
|31
|2
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|Raiders
|15.1
|15.1
|26
|9
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|14.6
|14.6
|33
|3
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|14.5
|14.5
|37
|9
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|14.5
|14.5
|38
|3
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|14
|14
|35
|5
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|12.5
|12.5
|33
|9
|Kenny Pickett
|Steelers
|9.7
|9.7
|46
|1
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|9.7
|9.7
|44
|4
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|9.1
|9.1
|26
|1
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|9
|9
|41
|6
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|8.6
|8.6
|22
|6
|Zach Wilson
|Jets
|8.2
|8.2
|21
|4
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 14
FOX
|Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
FOX
|Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
FOX
|Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
CBS
|Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
CBS
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
CBS
|Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
FOX
|Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
CBS
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
FOX
|New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
FOX
|Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
CBS
|New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
CBS
|Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
NBC
|New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
|7:15 PM ET, Monday, September 18
ESPN
|Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, September 18
ABC
