At +4000, the Green Bay Packers are No. 14 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 14.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.

Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game offensively last season (17th in ), and it surrendered 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the defensive side of the ball.

At home last season, the Packers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.

Green Bay was 3-3 as underdogs and 5-6 as favorites.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.

Jones also had 59 catches for 395 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.

In addition, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, catching 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Quay Walker compiled 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +12500 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +5000 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +8000 8 October 29 Vikings - +5000 9 November 5 Rams - +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6600 11 November 19 Chargers - +2000 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +8000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +12500 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +20000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +5000 18 January 7 Bears - +12500

