Thursday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Minnesota Twins (76-70) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (56-90) at 7:40 PM ET (on September 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-5 win for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (4-7) versus the White Sox and Jose Urena (0-5).

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 3-6-1 in its last 10 contests.

The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have won in 32, or 33%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 4-10 when favored by +155 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (601 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule